Trial Of Crimean Journalist Semena Adjourned Until July

The trial of Mykola Semena, an RFE/RL contributor who is fighting what he says is a politically motivated separatism charge on the Russian-controlled peninsula, has been adjourned until July 7. The defense had been expected to begin making its case at the June 21 hearing, but the judge quickly adjourned the trial after several witnesses, an expert from Russia's Federal Security Service, and a translator did not show up in the courtroom.

