[Ticker] EU seeks long-term Shia-Sunni deal

EU countries want to see rival Muslim powers, Iran and Saudi Arabia, reach a long-term deal on regional power-sharing, Belgian foreign minister Didier Reynders said at an EU meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday. He spoke of the post-WWII Yalta deal in Europe and the post-Cold War Helsinki deal as models.

Chicago, IL

