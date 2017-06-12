Threats dominate discussions at Pragu...

Threats dominate discussions at Prague European Summit

18 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

Politicians, diplomats, members of leading think tanks, and analysts have been gathering in Prague since June 13 for the third annual Prague European Summit. They faced a perhaps unrivalled list of problems facing the continent and the world to chew over during three days with the widespread impression that past certainties are crumbling amid a raft of new and deepening challenges.

