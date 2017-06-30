Thieves exhume Holocaust victims from...

Thieves exhume Holocaust victims from Crimean killing trench

Police in Russia-annexed Crimea are investigating the desecration of a mass grave of Holocaust victims near the city of Simferopol. The investigation opened Tuesday following the unauthorized exhumations performed last week at the site of a firing trench where Nazis and their collaborators killed hundreds of Jews, the Russian TASS news agency reported.

Chicago, IL

