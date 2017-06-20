The War No One Notices in Ukraine
In eastern Ukraine, a low-grade but brutal fight churns on, virtually invisible to the world. For residents of the houses that lie between each side's positions, in towns like Marinka and Avdiivka, where combat is heaviest, the conflict is a conspicuous and unavoidable part of daily life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march
|Mon
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|1
|Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c...
|Mon
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|5
|Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15)
|May 30
|Freidmanite Serf
|7
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May '17
|Southern
|11
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|May '17
|Ms Sassy
|3
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC