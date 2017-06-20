The War No One Notices in Ukraine

The War No One Notices in Ukraine

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

In eastern Ukraine, a low-grade but brutal fight churns on, virtually invisible to the world. For residents of the houses that lie between each side's positions, in towns like Marinka and Avdiivka, where combat is heaviest, the conflict is a conspicuous and unavoidable part of daily life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march Mon Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c... Mon Newt s Gimlet Rage 5
News Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15) May 30 Freidmanite Serf 7
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May '17 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May '17 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May '17 About time 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,437 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC