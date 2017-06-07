The Morning Vertical, June 7, 2017
ON MY MIND As his country formally joined NATO, Montenegrin Prime Minister Predrag Boskovic had a message for the Kremlin: This ain't about you. Montenegro didn't join NATO because of any "anti-Russian hysteria," as the Kremlin claims Montenegro joined NATO because Podgorica sees the alliance as the best guarantor of stability in the Western Balkans.
