The Morning Vertical, June 21, 2017
ON MY MIND We should pay very close attention to what Russia does to its neighbors, because it often foreshadows things Moscow will try farther to the West. Andy Greenberg's piece in Wired on how Ukraine became a laboratory to road test the Kremlin's cyberwar tactics makes this abundantly clear.
