The Daily Vertical: Who's The Separat...

The Daily Vertical: Who's The Separatist Here?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Weekday Magazine

The trial of Crimean Tatar leader Ilmi Umerov, which opened this week in Simferopol, is a farce and a travesty. That much is clear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15) May 30 Freidmanite Serf 7
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May 13 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May 12 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May '17 About time 7
Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14) May '17 About time 5
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) May '17 About time 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,782 • Total comments across all topics: 281,700,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC