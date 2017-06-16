Suspect detained in Ukraine in connection with former Russian lawmaker's murder
Ukrainian law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect that they believe is linked to the murder of a former Russian lawmaker here in March this year, Kiev Prosecutor's Office said Friday. The suspect was arrested on Thursday in Pavlograd town in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, the office said in a statement, but did not give further details.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15)
|May 30
|Freidmanite Serf
|7
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May '17
|Southern
|11
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|May '17
|Ms Sassy
|3
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC