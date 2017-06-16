Suspect detained in Ukraine in connec...

Suspect detained in Ukraine in connection with former Russian lawmaker's murder

Read more: Xinhuanet

Ukrainian law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect that they believe is linked to the murder of a former Russian lawmaker here in March this year, Kiev Prosecutor's Office said Friday. The suspect was arrested on Thursday in Pavlograd town in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, the office said in a statement, but did not give further details.

