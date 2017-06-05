Suicidal man saved by police after ju...

Suicidal man saved by police after jumping in Ukraine

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Former FBI director says the president defamed him and the whole agency after firing him - and reveals he feared Trump was a liar before he even met him '#givemeabreak': Donald Trump Jr attacks James Comey testimony on Twitter - while his father resists the urge to comment on social media from White House dining room EXCLUSIVE: Daughter, 31, shot millionaire Stephen King television drama producer and left him naked and dying in pool of blood after he tried to evict her from family home EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen is being bankrolled by Kourtney Kardashian after her estranged NBA star husband Scottie cut her off amid their $120 million divorce 'I sexted my stepdad by accident': People reveal the embarrassing exchanges that STILL keep them awake at night Peruvian man, 23, imitates Netflix's 13 Reasons Why by killing himself after recording tapes for family and friends explaining his suicide ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15) May 30 Freidmanite Serf 7
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May 13 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May 12 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May '17 About time 7
Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14) May '17 About time 5
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) May '17 About time 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,391 • Total comments across all topics: 281,628,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC