Street Named After Mikhail Zhyzneuski To Appear In Kyiv, Ukraine
Parents of the Hero of Ukraine Mikhail Zhyzneuski, Nina and Mikhail , who received the Golden Star order and the documents on behalf of their deceased son from the hands of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko , returned from Kyiv to Homel. - Our Mikhail's star arrived to his Homeland, - Mrs. Nina told Radio Liberty reporters right after coming out of the bus with her husband.
