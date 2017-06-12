Senate approves new Russia sanctions ...

Senate approves new Russia sanctions as punishment for meddling in election

Amendment imposes new sanctions against Moscow and also establishes a process for Congress to review any attempt by Trump to relax or end sanctions The Senate has approved new sanctions against Russia, as punishment after it was found to have meddled in the 2016 presidential election. The legislation also restricts the White House from easing sanctions without congressional approval.

