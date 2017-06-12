Security Firms: CrashOverride Malware...

Security Firms: CrashOverride Malware Marks Newest Security Threat For Industrial Control Systems

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: CRN

Security firms Dragos and ESET on Monday highlighted a new malware framework, CrashOverride, which targets industrial control systems to take down electric grids. U.S. infrastructure security firm Dragos alleged that this malware was used in a cyberattack that briefly shut down power in parts of Kiev, Ukraine in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15) May 30 Freidmanite Serf 7
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May '17 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May '17 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May '17 About time 7
Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14) May '17 About time 5
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) May '17 About time 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,899 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC