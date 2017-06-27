Russia's Cyberwar Lab and Haiti's Portable Pharmacies: The Week in Global-Affairs Writing
WIRED " Yushchenko, who ended up serving as Ukraine's president from 2005 to 2010, believes that Russia's tactics, online and off, have one single aim: 'to destabilize the situation in Ukraine, to make its government look incompetent and vulnerable.' He lumps the blackouts and other cyberattacks together with the Russian disinformation flooding Ukraine's media, the terroristic campaigns in the east of the country, and his own poisoning years ago-all underhanded moves aimed at painting Ukraine as a broken nation.
