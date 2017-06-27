Russia's Cyberwar Lab and Haiti's Por...

Russia's Cyberwar Lab and Haiti's Portable Pharmacies: The Week in Global-Affairs Writing

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: The Atlantic

WIRED " Yushchenko, who ended up serving as Ukraine's president from 2005 to 2010, believes that Russia's tactics, online and off, have one single aim: 'to destabilize the situation in Ukraine, to make its government look incompetent and vulnerable.' He lumps the blackouts and other cyberattacks together with the Russian disinformation flooding Ukraine's media, the terroristic campaigns in the east of the country, and his own poisoning years ago-all underhanded moves aimed at painting Ukraine as a broken nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Atlantic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 5
News Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15) May 30 Freidmanite Serf 7
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May '17 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May '17 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May '17 About time 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,266 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC