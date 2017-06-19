Russians Tried To Target 21 Election Systems, DHS Official Says
A hacker from Ukrainian 'hactivist' group RUH8 is seen during an interview with Reuters in Kiev, Ukraine, Nov. 3, 2016. While testifying in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, Acting Director Samuel Liles, Department of Homeland Security's of the Office of Intelligence and Analysis Cyber Division, said the Russian government-linked hackers potentially targeted as many as 21 states' election systems last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|1
|Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|5
|Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15)
|May 30
|Freidmanite Serf
|7
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May '17
|Southern
|11
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|May '17
|Ms Sassy
|3
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC