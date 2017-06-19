Russians Tried To Target 21 Election ...

Russians Tried To Target 21 Election Systems, DHS Official Says

A hacker from Ukrainian 'hactivist' group RUH8 is seen during an interview with Reuters in Kiev, Ukraine, Nov. 3, 2016. While testifying in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, Acting Director Samuel Liles, Department of Homeland Security's of the Office of Intelligence and Analysis Cyber Division, said the Russian government-linked hackers potentially targeted as many as 21 states' election systems last year.

Chicago, IL

