Russia 'may have killed' ISIS leader ...

Russia 'may have killed' ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi...

Friday

New claims have emerged as Russia's defence ministry investigates whether one of its own air-strikes killed the IS militant Russia's defence ministry says it targeted a meeting of IS leaders in Raqqa where they believe al-Baghdadi was in attendance. The ministry has started an investigation as to whether their air strike on Syria could have been responsible for the militant's death.

