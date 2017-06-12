Russia 'may have killed' ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi...
New claims have emerged as Russia's defence ministry investigates whether one of its own air-strikes killed the IS militant Russia's defence ministry says it targeted a meeting of IS leaders in Raqqa where they believe al-Baghdadi was in attendance. The ministry has started an investigation as to whether their air strike on Syria could have been responsible for the militant's death.
