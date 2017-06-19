Russia has been testing cyberwarfare techniques on Ukraine since 2014. What's next?
There's a running joke in the cybersecurity industry that squirrels pose a greater threat to the power grid than hackers. Russia has been able to shut off parts of the power grid to cause massive blackouts in Ukraine on two separate occasions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|1
|Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|5
|Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15)
|May 30
|Freidmanite Serf
|7
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May '17
|Southern
|11
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|May '17
|Ms Sassy
|3
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC