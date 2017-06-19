Russia cancels meeting with U.S. diplomat after sanctions

U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon's high-level meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, scheduled for Friday, was cancelled by the Kremlin. Angered by expanded U.S. sanctions, Russia on Wednesday cancelled a high-level meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.