Russia cancels meeting with U.S. diplomat after sanctions

5 hrs ago

U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon's high-level meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, scheduled for Friday, was cancelled by the Kremlin. Angered by expanded U.S. sanctions, Russia on Wednesday cancelled a high-level meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon.

