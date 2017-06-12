Researchers: Hackers develop highly c...

Researchers: Hackers develop highly customizable cyberweapon aimed...

Monday Jun 12

Hackers, believed to be affiliated with Russia, have developed a highly customizable cyberweapon capable of taking down electric grids, according to researchers in a pair of countries and multiple reports. Researchers say the malware, dubbed CrashOverride or Industroyer, is the first ever designed to attack electric grids, specifically.

