Researchers: Hackers develop highly customizable cyberweapon aimed...
Hackers, believed to be affiliated with Russia, have developed a highly customizable cyberweapon capable of taking down electric grids, according to researchers in a pair of countries and multiple reports. Researchers say the malware, dubbed CrashOverride or Industroyer, is the first ever designed to attack electric grids, specifically.
