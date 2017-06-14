Reagan Statue Could Replace Monument To Communist Leader In Ukraine
A Ukrainian group is pushing to replace a monument to a communist leader with a statue of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan in Kiev, Ukraine. Ukranian Economic Freedoms Foundation is seeking a permit to build a monument to Reagan at the Kiev city center, the former home of a statue of Dmytro Manuilsky, a leader of Ukraine's Bolshevik party in the early 20th century.
