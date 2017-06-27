'Petya' Cyberattack Hits Ukraine, And...

'Petya' Cyberattack Hits Ukraine, And Experts Say It's Spreading Globally

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A message demanding money is seen on a terminal monitor at a branch of Ukraine's state-owned Oschadbank after Ukrainian institutions were hit by a wave of cyberattacks earlier Tuesday in Kiev, Ukraine. - See this story on www.npr.org Ransomware hit at least six countries Tuesday, including Ukraine, where it was blamed for a large and coordinated attack on key parts of Ukraine's infrastructure, from government agencies and electric grids to stores and banks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 5
News Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15) May 30 Freidmanite Serf 7
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May '17 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May '17 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May '17 About time 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,266 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC