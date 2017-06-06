Nurse killed after running toward Lon...

Nurse killed after running toward London Bridge terror attack

Kirsty Boden, a 28-year-old Australian nurse who ran to help the injured during the terror attack at London Bridge , has been identified as one of the seven killed. "Kirsty was loved and adored by her family, friends and boyfriend," her family said in a statement, abc.net.au reported.

