New French Gov't Reaches Out to Moscow, Despite Differences Over Future of Assad, Ukraine

Paris With a focus on the fight against terrorism, France's new government is reaching out to Russia in line with President Emmanuel Macron's call late last month for a new start after several chilly years. Macron's foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, held talks in Moscow this week with his counterpart Sergei Lavrov, and declared that the two countries "are facing the same threat of terrorism which we are determined to battle."

