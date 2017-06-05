My Dreams Are Not Related to Literature'

Andrey Kurkov Ukraine's best-known writer speaks up about Ukrainians learning to become European, on Ukraine's multilingualism, and on why life does not always follow the logic of literature. Andrej Kurkov novelist, journalist, commentator, screenwriter has developed a prodigious reputation at home and abroad, all the time writing and talking about life in Ukraine after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.