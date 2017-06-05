Montenegro joins NATO, to Russia's dismay
Montenegro's membership in the NATO alliance was formalized on Monday, ending a two-year long process marked by tension with Russia and an attempted coup against the former Soviet satellite state. "We are an ally that will enjoy the benefits provided by the collective system of security with major responsibility to continue together with you unwaveringly and committedly to work towards durable peace, stability, and security of Europe and the world," Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said through a translator at the State Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15)
|May 30
|Freidmanite Serf
|7
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May 13
|Southern
|11
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|May 12
|Ms Sassy
|3
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC