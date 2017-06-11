Metro Exodus Announced
Breathe in that nuclear winter, the latest sequel to 4A's post-apocalyptic shooter is set to release sometime in 2018. For the last decade the Metro series have been graphical power houses and used for our very own benchmarking.
Read more at [H]ard OCP.
