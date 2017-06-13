June 13, 2017 - NERC advisory describes malware; E-ISAC is preparing...
The Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center, or E-ISAC, "is issuing a Level 1 NERC Alert to inform NERC registered entities of capabilities found in malware that targeted electric industry assets in Ukraine," the North American Electric Reliability Corporation said in a June 13 advisory. NERC advisories are designed to improve electric power reliability by sharing critical information.
