Independent Russian-language Channel RTVI Revives US-Russia TV Space...
A 90-minute political bout Here and There was launched Monday afternoon from studios in Washington D.C. and Moscow. First guests included Daniel Fried, a former Coordinator for Sanctions Policy at the US State Department and Thomas Melia, USAIDs Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia for the U.S. side, among others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.
