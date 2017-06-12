Gogol Bordello Review: Ain't No Party Like a TLV Gypsy Party

"I'm not a Jew, but something like one," Gogol Bordello frontman Eugene Hutz sang in the hit "Wonderlust King," as the 9-member self-proclaimed "Gypsy Punk" extravaganza stunned a sold-out crowd at Tel Aviv's Barby Club Friday night. It's not obvious what he might mean by that lyric, though little is obvious about the transnational musical group that was founded in 1999.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.