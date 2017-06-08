Explosive thrown on grounds of U.S. E...

Explosive thrown on grounds of U.S. Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine

Kiev police said an explosion occurred at the U.S. Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, early Thursday but U.S. officials disagreed with local authorities calling it a terrorist act. Oksana Blischik, the spokeswoman for the Kiev police, formally called the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the city of Kiev, said no injuries were reported after the explosion shortly after midnight.

