Explosive thrown on grounds of U.S. Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine
Kiev police said an explosion occurred at the U.S. Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, early Thursday but U.S. officials disagreed with local authorities calling it a terrorist act. Oksana Blischik, the spokeswoman for the Kiev police, formally called the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the city of Kiev, said no injuries were reported after the explosion shortly after midnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15)
|May 30
|Freidmanite Serf
|7
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May 13
|Southern
|11
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|May 12
|Ms Sassy
|3
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC