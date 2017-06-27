Ex-ambassador Of Ukraine In Belarus A...

Ex-ambassador Of Ukraine In Belarus About Intelligence Colonel's...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

Valentin Nalyvaichenko , a former Ukrainian ambassador to Belarus, is convinced that the investigation into Belarusian journalist Pavel Sharamet's case can help to solve today's murder of the colonel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Maxim Shapoval , who died in the result of his car's explosion in Kiev this morning, Svaboda reports. "Until at least one resonant crime is solved, Ukrainians will not feel safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 5
News Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15) May 30 Freidmanite Serf 7
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May '17 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May '17 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May '17 About time 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,266 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC