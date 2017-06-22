Europe Dismantles Ukraine's 'Paper Cu...

Europe Dismantles Ukraine's 'Paper Curtain'

Since June 11, when 30 European countries began waiving short-stay visa requirements for Ukrainians as an incentive for Kiev to pursue further reforms, tens of thousands of Ukrainians have flocked to those nations. More than 20,000 Ukrainians have already seized on the rule change, some stepping out of airports at their destinations pumping their fists to celebrate putting the bureaucratic headache of visas behind them.

Chicago, IL

