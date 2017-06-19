EU extends sanctions against Russia o...

EU extends sanctions against Russia over Crimea for a year

The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia for a year over its annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014. EU foreign ministers said in a statement Monday that the 28-nation bloc "remains committed to fully implement its non-recognition policy" of Russia's seizure of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

