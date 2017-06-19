Election Interference Hypocrisy

Election Interference Hypocrisy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dissident Voice

If a guy does something bad to someone else, but then complains later when another person does that same thing to him, what do we say? Stop being a hypocrite. Either you change tact or you got what you deserved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dissident Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 5
News Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15) May 30 Freidmanite Serf 7
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May '17 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May '17 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May '17 About time 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,927 • Total comments across all topics: 281,977,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC