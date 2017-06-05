Daredevil sets new record between hot air balloons

Don't look down! Daredevil sets a new record in tense video while walking on a tightrope between two hot air balloons 2,165ft high off the ground This is the terrifying moment a daredevil walked barefoot along a rope between two hot air balloons 2,165 ft off the ground to set a new record. Stanislav Panyuta set a new national record with the stunt above the city of Uman in the Ukraine's Cherkasy Oblast region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.