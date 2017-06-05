Daredevil falls to his death while sw...

Daredevil falls to his death while swinging on bridge

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

The man, whose name has not been revealed, attempted the stunt on a steel pedestrian bridge in the Ukrainian capital city of Kiev. It comes amid a surge in young daredevils climbing extremely high structures and showing their fearlessness by hanging off by one hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15) May 30 Freidmanite Serf 7
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May 13 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May 12 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May '17 About time 7
Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14) May '17 About time 5
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) May '17 About time 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,073 • Total comments across all topics: 281,548,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC