Cyberattack: Was it really ransomware, or an attack on Ukraine - or something yet to come?
Technicians work on a flight timetable for the airport's site at the capital's main airport, Boryspil, outside Kiev, Ukraine, on Tuesday. A day after the latest cyberattack crippled computers internationally, starting in Ukraine, expert opinions vary widely over who was behind it and what the real goal was.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|1
|Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|5
|Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15)
|May 30
|Freidmanite Serf
|7
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May '17
|Southern
|11
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|May '17
|Ms Sassy
|3
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC