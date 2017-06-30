Cyber authority says hospital hack at...

Cyber authority says hospital hack attack much smaller than believed

Read more: The Times of Israel

A computer screen cyberattack warning notice reportedly holding computer files to ransom, as part of a massive international cyberattack, at an office in Kiev, Ukraine, June 27, 2017. The National Cyber Authority on Thursday said that a cyberattack targeting Israeli hospitals was smaller than previously believed and that it was not in fact connected to a ransomware virus affecting computers worldwide, despite earlier reports.

Chicago, IL

