Chinese, Ukrainian university chiefs discuss cooperation in higher education
The chiefs of 36 major Chinese and Ukrainian universities held a roundtable forum here on Friday to discuss cooperation in higher education and share their experiences. The discussion, which was held at the Kiev Taras Shevchenko National University, brought together 62 presidents and chancellors of Chinese and Ukrainian universities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|1
|Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|5
|Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15)
|May 30
|Freidmanite Serf
|7
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May '17
|Southern
|11
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|May '17
|Ms Sassy
|3
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC