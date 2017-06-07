Author Timothy Snyder will Attend 1917-2017: Tychyna, Zhadan & the Dogs at La MaMa

On Saturday, June 10, historian and best-selling author Timothy Snyder will attend the opening of Yara Arts Group's new theatre piece with poetry, "1917-2017: Tychyna, Zhadan & the Dogs" at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre, 66 E. 4th Street. The performance is introduced by a live installation featuring New York poet Bob Holman performing his own poems inspired by Mr. Snyder's book, "On Tyranny: 20 Lessons from the 20th Century," which is now a NY Times Best Seller.

