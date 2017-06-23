Adam Davenport Releases 'My Return Ad...

Adam Davenport Releases 'My Return Address is You' Remix Album

Adam Davenport released his debut single "My Return Address is You" in January featuring vocals by Shanica Knowles. His follow-up EP, "My Return Address is You: The Remixes," was released today on iTunes/Apple Music , Spotify and all digital platforms from Independent Ear /ILS Group/Universal Music Group, featuring remix work from Grammy-nominated StoneBridge & Axel Hall, ALIUS, Division 4, Marat Leon, Roberto Ferrari and Serbsican.

Chicago, IL

