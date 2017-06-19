About 22,000 Syrian refugees live in Armenia now
YEREVAN, June 19. /ARKA/. About 22,000 refugees from Syria live in Armenia today, according to Levon Antonyan, the head of the Near and Middle East Department at f the Ministry of Diaspora. Speaking to reporters today, marked as United Nations World Refugee Day, he said most of them are of Armenian descent.
