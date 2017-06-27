A killing in Kiev shows how the West continues to fail Ukraine
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Investigators work at the scene of a car bomb explosion which killed Maksym Shapoval, a high-ranking official involved in military intelligence, in Kiev, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Molly K. McKew consults for governments and political parties on foreign policy and strategic communications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|1
|Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|5
|Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15)
|May 30
|Freidmanite Serf
|7
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May '17
|Southern
|11
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|May '17
|Ms Sassy
|3
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC