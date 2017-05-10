"Yodel It!" qualifies Romania to Eurovision final
Romania's representatives to Eurovision 2017, Ilinca and Alex Florea have qualified to the final with "Yodel It!" in a show on Thursday night in Kiev, Ukraine. The two Romanians are accompanied in the final by the representatives of Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, Hungary, Denmark, Israel, Norway, the Netherlands, and Austria.
