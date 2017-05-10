"Yodel It!" qualifies Romania to Euro...

"Yodel It!" qualifies Romania to Eurovision final

Romania's representatives to Eurovision 2017, Ilinca and Alex Florea have qualified to the final with "Yodel It!" in a show on Thursday night in Kiev, Ukraine. The two Romanians are accompanied in the final by the representatives of Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, Hungary, Denmark, Israel, Norway, the Netherlands, and Austria.

