Yara Arts Group to Bring 1917-2017: Tychnya, Zhadan & the Dogs to La MaMa
From June 9 to 25, La MaMa and Yara Arts Group will present "1917-2017 Tychyna, Zhadan & the Dogs," a new theatre piece with poetry which examines what individuals do when a society crumbles. The show was conceived and directed by Virlana Tkacz using the poetry of Pavlo Tychyna , Serhiy Zhadan and the songs of Zhadan's rock group Zhadan and the Dogs.
