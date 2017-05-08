What Was the Trigger for Violence in Syria?
If the base upon which an edifice is arranged is defective, then the edifice will topple when the base crumples. In the case of the violence raging in Syria, western governments inimical to the Syrian government have blamed the violence, through their monopoly media organs, on the Syrian government security apparatus using lethal force to put down unarmed domestic protestors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dissident Voice.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May 5
|Truth
|10
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|May 4
|About time
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|About time
|103
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC