War without end
THE world is at war on various fronts and continents with no end in sight. German Chancellor, Angela Merkel on Tuesday May 2, 2017, travelled to Sochi, Russia to discuss the state of two of the wars with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|12 hr
|Truth
|10
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Thu
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|Thu
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|Thu
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|Thu
|About time
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Thu
|About time
|38
|Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|About time
|103
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC