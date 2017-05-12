Ukrainians' artistic waves of immigra...

Ukrainians' artistic waves of immigration

Five Waves of Ukrainian Immigration to Canada: Their Inspiration and Influence on Alberta's Arts Community works by 30 Ukrainian-Canadian artists includingTammy Chmilar, Ihor Dmytruk, William Duma, Theodora Harasymiw, Iryna Karpenko, Lawrence Kenakin, William Kurelek, Isabel Levesque, Oksana Movchan, Maria Prokopiw, Larisa Sembaliuk Cheladyn, Valeriy Semenko, Peter Shostak, Sofia Warring and Adriana Warring Art Gallery of Alberta 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square Exhibit runs from Wednesday, May 3 to Sunday, May 28 Opening reception to be held in the Ledcor Theatre Lobby in the Community Gallery on the lower level on Saturday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are free and can be obtained by calling 780-488-8558 Call 780-422-6223 or visit www.youraga.ca for more information.

Chicago, IL

