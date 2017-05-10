Ukrainian Jew In Serious Condition Af...

Ukrainian Jew In Serious Condition After Altercation With Neighbor

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Forward

The incident happened in Dnepropetrovsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, according to a statement on the community's website, which identified the injured community member only as Abraham, 26. The neighbor attacked the man with a sharp object, hitting his leg, according to the statement. The incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation, the Politeka news website reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... Sat Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May 12 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14) May 4 About time 7
Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14) May 4 About time 5
News Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14) May 4 About time 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,422 • Total comments across all topics: 281,030,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC