Ukrainian Jew In Serious Condition After Altercation With Neighbor
The incident happened in Dnepropetrovsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, according to a statement on the community's website, which identified the injured community member only as Abraham, 26. The neighbor attacked the man with a sharp object, hitting his leg, according to the statement. The incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation, the Politeka news website reported.
