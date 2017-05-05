Ukrainian government stops rainbow under neonazi homophobic pressure
Ukraine is not known as a particularly pro-gay country , but with the Eurovision Song Contest , the city of Kiev wanted to improve its image. Therefore it was decided to paint a monument from the Soviet era in the colours of the rainbow.
